According to PoderData research, only 41% believe that life will improve in 6 months; percentage down 5 percentage points since January

Search PowerDate held from June 25 to 27, 2023 shows that 47% of Brazilians do not project positive changes in their lives for the next 6 months. The rate is the sum of those who see the future “equal” (26%) or “worse” (21%).

Only 4 out of 10 voters (41%) say they believe their life “it will get better” in the 2nd half of 2023. The rate dropped by 5 percentage points since Januaryat the beginning of the 3rd government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). Another 12% cannot say.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Poder360 Journalism, with its own resources. Data were collected from June 25 to 27, 2023, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 2,500 interviews in 262 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%.

To reach 2,500 interviews that fill proportionally (as they appear in society) the groups by gender, age, income, education and geographic location, the PowerDate makes tens of thousands of phone calls. Often, there are more than 100,000 connections until the interviewees who faithfully represent the population as a whole are found. Learn more about the methodology by reading this text.

HIGHLIGHTS DEMOGRAPHICS

O Power360 it stratifies the respondents’ responses by sex, age, region, education, income and religion. Read below:

FUTURE PERSPECTIVE X LULA’S APPROVAL

Expectations for the near future are equally divided between those who say they approve and disapprove of the government. Pessimists are 46% in both groups. The percentage is the sum of those who say they think that life will “get worse” or stay “equal”.

At the other end, there are again 2 equal groups: 42% of those who say they approve of Lula 3 and 42% of those who say they disapprove of the administration express the most optimistic feeling in relation to the 6 months that end 2023, they say that life will “to improve”.

METHODOLOGY

The search PowerDate was carried out from June 25 to 27, 2023. 2,500 people aged 16 years or older were interviewed in 262 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. Parametric weighting was applied to compensate for disproportionalities in gender, age, education, region and income variables. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.

The interviews were conducted by telephone (to landlines and cell phones), through the AVR system (Audible Response Unit), in which the interviewee listens to recorded questions and responds using the device’s keyboard. The confidence interval of the study is 95%.

For ease of reading, search results have been rounded. Because of this process, it is possible that the sum of some of the results is different from 100. Differences between total frequencies and percentages in cross-variable tables may appear due to occurrences of non-response. This study was carried out with resources from the PowerDatea research company that is part of the media group Power360 Journalism.