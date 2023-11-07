The fifth list of foreigners authorized to leave the Gaza Strip this Tuesday (7) does not include, once again, Brazilians and direct relatives who have been waiting for repatriation by the government for a month. According to information from the Brazilian embassy in Palestine, 605 people will leave the conflict-torn territory throughout the day, including citizens from Germany, Canada, France, the Philippines, Moldova, the United Kingdom, Romania and Ukraine.

The Brazilian government expected that the 34 nationals and direct relatives would be mentioned on this list, which did not happen. The Brazilian Foreign Ministry has been holding talks with the governments of Israel and Egypt to understand what criteria are being used to authorize the departure of foreigners from the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing, on the border with the Egyptian country.

Ambassador Celso Amorim, advisor to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) for international affairs, classified the situation as “absurd”, and that “there was no explanation” for the non-inclusion of Brazilians in the list of foreigners authorized to leave Gaza.

“Let’s hope there is a quick decision [sobre os brasileiros]. We have been asking for release for more than 15 days. There is no reason for any suspicion. If there was a problem with any of the nationals, they could have spoken out straight away. It’s an absurd situation, in which there are 15 children in a group of 32 people,” he said in an interview with the newspaper The globe.

Of the 34 people who requested repatriation by the Brazilian government, 24 are Brazilians, seven are Palestinians with a National Migration Registry (RNM) and three are Palestinian citizens. They are sheltering in the cities of Khan Younes and Rafah, close to the border with Egypt.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has the entire logistical structure ready to remove Brazilians and close relatives from Gaza to take them to Cairo airport or another nearby terminal for rescue. A Brazilian Air Force plane is in the Egyptian capital on standby to evacuate people.

Since the Israeli government began releasing foreigners last week, approximately 2,800 people have left Gaza. The country’s authorities reported at the weekend that it is possible for all those who remain in the territory to leave by Wednesday (8), which is the deadline estimated by the Brazilian government.