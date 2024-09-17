Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 09/17/2024 – 6:30

A Kantar survey shows that Brazilians are eating more animal proteins. In the first half of this year, Brazilian households consumed, on average, 54 kilos of these foods, an increase of 26% compared to the same period last year.

This increase is mainly due to the stabilization of prices. According to Raquel Ferreira, commercial director of Kantar’s Worldpanel division, Brazilians now make an average of four protein purchases per month, one more than in 2023. The largest concentration is still poultry, beef and pork, which represent 64% of the volume consumed in the country.

The chuck steak is the most widely consumed cut in Brazil, with greater importance in Greater São Paulo and Greater Rio de Janeiro. Most meat purchases are made in supermarkets (20.7% of the volume), with an average ticket of R$50.59, small retailers (30.2%), with an average ticket of R$51.42, traditional retailers (21.1%) and an average ticket of R$43.3. The butcher shop is responsible for 7.7% of the volume consumed in homes, but with a higher outlay of R$66.85.

T. Types of Meat 100 Acem / needle 21.8 Rump / baby beef 8.7 Sirloin / loin / chorizo 9.7 File cover 1.6 Rib / roast / ribs 10.8 Hard thigh / tea outside 4.2 Coxao mole / tea inside 9.9 Filet mignon 0.9 Flank steak / empty steak 2 Beef rump 0.6 Muscle / ossobuco 5.8 Duckling 4.6 Rump steak 1.1

Kantar also investigated which dishes Brazilians prepare most often with meat. They are, in this order: roast or boiled meat (42.6%), steak (41.4%), and sun-dried meat (4.7%). Barbecue is also on the rise, with more than 40 million occasions per year. Steak was the dish that grew the most compared to the same period in 2023, when it represented 36.1%.

MAT Q1’23 MAT Q1’24 MAIN PREPARATIONS – BEEF 100 100 Beef (Ass/Cooked) 44.8 42.6 Steak/Filet(Miscellaneous.prep) 36.1 41.4 Sun-dried meat/Carne Sec 4.1 4.7 Noodle 6 4.4 Broths and Soups 1.9 1.3 Barbecue 1,2 1.1 Feijoada 0.4 0.7 Beef and cream 0.4 0.6 Rib 0.3 0.4 Beans (all types) 0 0.4 Lasagna 1 0.4 Meat-ball 0.3 0.3

Currently, animal proteins are consumed weekly by more than 93% of Brazilians, with beef accounting for almost 33.8% of the occasions of use of this basket. Beef consumption has been consistent since 2022, when it represented 34.2% of consumption occasions. Pork, on the other hand, registered an increase of 1.8 percentage points in occasions of use in the last year and 3.2% in weekly penetration, reaching, today, 8.2% of the share of the protein basket.

“Another important fact is that the DE classes have been having more access to higher value-added cuts and have incorporated new cuts into their diet. This is a very positive scenario, which shows that when consumers have more available pockets, the protein category grows,” concludes Ferreira.