Football remains the favorite sport, while casino games gain ground among gamblers

One of the research carried out by SBVC (Brazilian Society of Retail and Consumption) in partnership with AGP Pesquisas in June revealed that 49% of the bettors interviewed increased the frequency of their bets in 2024. This is the sum of those who said that the number of games this year is “much more than the previous year” and those who said that it is “a little more than the previous year”.

Those who said that attendance had decreased totaled 35%. Of these, 21% said that it had dropped “slightly” and another 14% said that they were “much less than the previous year”. There were also those who said that there had been no change (16%).

Among the various types of sports betting available, football results continue to be the favorite among Brazilians, with 77% of bets concentrated in this category.

The casino, especially the casino games slotsalso attracts a large portion of gamblers, with 50% of respondents indicating that they regularly bet on these machines. In third place on the list of preferences are live casinos (25%), which include card games, poker and blackjack.

Decisive factors

Several factors influence bettors’ decisions when placing a bet. Betting on favorite athletes or teams is the main one, mentioned by 53% of those interviewed. The survey also showed that among the categories specified, influencers who encourage betting are the ones that make the least difference to bettors (25%).

Bettor profile

The average profile of the Brazilian bettor on calls betsor sports betting, is male, from the Southeast and from class B or C. According to the study, 64% of those who bet online in Brazil say they use their main income to place online bets and 63% say that part of their budget has been compromised.

Furthermore, 23% stated that, due to gambling, they stopped buying clothes, 19% stopped buying supermarkets, 14% stopped buying hygiene and beauty products, and 11% stopped spending on healthcare and medication.

The younger the gamblers, the more they stopped buying something they needed or wanted to play at bets. The survey shows that 28% of those who stopped buying something are between 18 and 24 years old, while only 5% are between 55 and 64 years old.

Of the total, 29% of bettors are between 25 and 34 years old; 22% between 35 and 44 years old; 15% between 18 and 24 years old; 13% are 65 years old or older; 12% between 45 and 54 years old; and 10% between 55 and 64 years old.