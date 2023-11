Moment in which the Spanish police carry out arrest warrants at the Brazilians’ home in Málaga | Photo: Disclosure/Ministry of the Interior of Spain

Police authorities in Spain arrested, this Monday (27), two Brazilian brothers who were allegedly close to the Islamic State and promoted terrorism through instant messaging applications.

According to investigations by the Spanish Civil Guard and Europol, which had the cooperation of the FBI and the Brazilian Federal Police, the duo detained in Málaga advertised for jihadists on the internet and published manuals on mass murders, materials for making explosives and poisoning, history of terrorist activities already carried out and documents that, for them, justified the practice of suicidal actions.

The two were arrested and will face justice in Madrid for terrorism crimes and for maintaining links with the Islamic State. So far, the police have not released the names of those being investigated.

The Spanish Civil Guard also found links between the pair and other individuals investigated and detained in European countries for links to Islamic terrorists.