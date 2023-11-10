List released this Friday (November 10, 2023) includes 33 of the 34 people that the Brazilian embassy in Palestine was monitoring

The group of Brazilians in the Gaza Strip was allowed to leave the region through the border between Rafah and Egypt. The list released this Friday (10.Nov.2023) includes 33 of the 34 people that the Brazilian embassy in Palestine was monitoring. The 24 Brazilians and 9 Palestinians who are in the process will be able to leave or will begin immigration to the country.

In total, 587 people are authorized to leave the Gaza Strip under the new list. In addition to the 33 members of the Brazilian group, the list includes citizens from the United States (14), Canada (265), Romania (101), Indonesia (6), Poland (26), Russia (82), India (7), Albania (14), China (10), Denmark (5), Germany (8), Netherlands (2), New Zealand (12) and Malaysia (2).

There is no information on when the group will cross the border. A Brazilian government plane is in Cairo, the capital of Egypt, to bring people to Brazil.

Palestinian naturalized Brazilian, Hasan Rabee published, at 2:52 am Brasília, a photo on his profile on Instagram. He is at the pass between Rafah and Egypt and wrote: “At the border waiting for the opening”.

Six lists of people allowed to cross the border had already been published: