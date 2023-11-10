Investigation in progress This content is about a fact that is still being investigated by the editorial team. We will have more information soon.

The group of 34 Brazilians and direct relatives who asked the Brazilian government for help to be repatriated have already been in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, since early this Friday morning (10), waiting for the Egyptian government to open the border and clear the passage.

The names were included by Israel on Thursday night (9) on the seventh list of foreigners authorized to leave the country, after a month of intense negotiations and requests from the Brazilian Foreign Ministry. They will leave Gaza along with around 600 citizens from the United States, Canada, Denmark, Romania, Russia, Germany, China, New Zealand, Albania, the Netherlands, Malaysia, Poland and Indonesia.

The inclusion of the names of Brazilians and direct relatives on the list began to circulate on citizens’ social networks late Thursday night (9), such as that of trader Hasan Rabee. He posted a message that said “the list of Brazilians is out, let’s go home”.

“We are at the border waiting for the opening for travel,” the trader posted this morning in front of the Palestinian Authority checkpoint in Rafah. Until then, he was sheltering with his family in the city of Khan Younis, and was transported to the border on a bus chartered by the Brazilian government.

The Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the possibility of Brazilians crossing the border this Friday (10), and said that the “group of Brazilians and family members who were stranded in Gaza are already at the Rafah border post, since 7 am morning, local time (2 Brasília time), waiting for a call for the necessary procedures for entry into Egypt, and subsequent repatriation to Brazil”.

The rescue of Brazilians and relatives after crossing from Gaza to Egypt will take place at the airport in the Egyptian city of Al Arish, around 50 kilometers away from the border. A group of Brazilian diplomats will receive them. Initially, a Palestinian woman had been left off the list, the grandmother of Brazilian Shahed al-Banna, due to a bureaucratic error that was corrected in the morning.

The Brazilian government informed that arrival in Brazil is scheduled for Sunday (12) and that it will carry out a reception operation, with documentation, shelter and food, in addition to possible inclusion in assistance programs such as Bolsa Família. A task force will be mobilized at the airport to carry out bureaucratic procedures, in addition to the presence of doctors, psychologists and an immunization center to provide immediate assistance.

Crossing the border could take place this Friday (10) and depends on authorization from the Egyptian government to open the gates of the Rafah checkpoint. In recent days, the site has been opened and closed frequently, especially after a report emerged that militants from the terrorist group Hamas were taking advantage of ambulances to flee Gaza among the refugees.

Since the first list with exit authorization was released on November 1st, with almost 500 names, Vieira has been negotiating the return of Brazilians with the Israeli Foreign Minister and the Egyptian Foreign Minister, Sameh Shoukry. The conflict between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas began on October 7th.

Inclusion of Brazilians occurred after intense negotiations

The guarantee for Brazilians to leave Gaza was given to Minister Mauro Vieira, of Foreign Affairs, on Thursday (9) after a full day of intense negotiations. He spoke with the Israeli Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen, who “assured” the inclusion of the names on this Friday’s list (10).

“Inclusion of Brazilians in today’s list [sexta,

10] of Rafah was informed to Minister Mauro Vieira by the Foreign Minister of Israel, Eli Cohen, yesterday afternoon [quinta, 9]. It was the fourth phone call between the Ministers since the 7/10 attacks”, said Itamaraty in a post on social media in the early hours of the morning.

Cohen told Vieira that the first guarantee given to the Brazilian government this week, that the names would be included on the list on Wednesday (8) was not fulfilled due to the “unexpected border closures”.

