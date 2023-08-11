Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/10/2023 – 22:21

Three teams from Brazil managed to advance, this Thursday (10), to the quarterfinals of the WTT Contender Rio de Janeiro, stage of the world table tennis circuit being played at Arena Carioca I, in the Olympic Park, in Barra from Tijuca.

SISTERS Clash! Vitor Ishiy and Bruna Takahashi beat Carlos Ishida and Victoria Strassburguer by 3 sets to 0 (11/6, 11/3 and 11/5) and advanced to the quarterfinals of WTT Contender Rio de Janeiro Her next opponents will be Giulia Takahashi and Guilherme Teodoro who… pic.twitter.com/qKfwatdTjA — Team Brasil (@timebrasil) August 10, 2023

In a 100% Brazilian duel, Bruna Takahashi and Vitor Ishiy overcame Victoria Strassburger and Carlos Ishida by 3 sets to 0 (partials of 6/11, 3/11 and 5/11) in the round of 16. Now, in the quarterfinals, they will face another team from Brazil, formed by Guilherme Teodoro and Giulia Takahashi, who beat the Slovenians Lubomit Pistej and Barbora Balazova by 3 sets to 1 (partials of 6/11, 7/11, 8/ 11 and 11/7).

The third Brazilian ranking in the competition came with Vitor Ishiy and Eric Jouti, who beat Lubomir Pistej (Slovenia) and Nandor Ecseki (Hungary) by 3-0 (partial 9/11, 11/13 and 8/11).

IT’S QUAAAAAARTS FINALS! Vitor Ishiy and Eric Jouti beat Lubomir Pistej and Nandor Ecseki and advance to the WTT Contender Rio de Janeiro stage. 3 sets to 0

(9/11, 11/13 and 8/11) Graaaande victory! : Santiago Regaira/ITTF Americas/archive pic.twitter.com/mzH3nd8rmO — Team Brasil (@timebrasil) August 10, 2023

This is the first time that Brazil hosts the event, which brings together 120 athletes from 35 countries, including 25 Brazilians (14 men and 11 women), including Hugo Calderano, number 5 in the world and favorite for the title.

The winners of the WTT Contender Rio de Janeiro guarantee 400 points in the ranking of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), one of the parameters for qualifying for the next edition of the Olympic Games, which will be held in Paris (France). ), in 2024. The competition will be broadcast live on World Table Tennis (WTT) YouTube channel.