Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/27/2024 – 0:02

Juventude took advantage of the home advantage to defeat Flamengo 2-1, on Wednesday night (26) at the Alfredo Jaconi stadium, located in Caxias do Sul, in a match valid for the 12th round of the Brazilian Championship that was broadcast on the I live for National Radio.

WITH THE STRENGTH OF ALFREDO JACONI, YOUTH DEFEATS THE LEADER OF THE BRAZILIAN CHAMPIONSHIP With a luxurious performance at Papada’s home, Juzão scored 2-1 at Flamengo and moved up the league table. Lucas Barbosa and Mandaca scored the goals for the alviverde team. Fernando Alves/ECJ pic.twitter.com/Pn4cHbv5Sr — EC Juventude (@ECJuventude) June 27, 2024

Related news:

However, even with this setback, Rubro-Negro remained at the top of the national competition standings with 24 points achieved, as Palmeiras, who started the round in second place with 23 points, ended up being surpassed by Fortaleza 3-0.

The first stage of the match played at Alfredo Jaconi was marked by balance. The team led by coach Tite opened the scoring in the 18th minute with center forward Pedro, who chested down a ball raised in the area by Luiz Araújo. However, seven minutes later Juventude left everything the same thanks to striker Lucas Barbosa’s perfect header. The score remained unchanged until the 41st minute of the second half, when Luis Mandaca scored the winning goal.

Palmeiras stumble

With Flamengo’s stumble, Palmeiras faced Fortaleza at Castelão with the possibility of taking the lead in the standings if they gained three points away from home. However, the team led by Portuguese coach Abel Ferreira was beaten 3-0 by Tricolor, who scored once with Bruno Pacheco and twice with Lucero. After this result, Verdão fell to 4th position. Juan Pablo Vojvoda’s team reached 17 points, in 9th place.

FIIIIIIIIIIIIIM GAME IN THE ARENA CASTELÃOOOOO! ON A SENSATIONAL NIGHT, FORTALEZA BEATS PALMEIRAS 3-0 AND ADD THREE MORE FUNDAMENTAL POINTS IN THE BRASILEIRÃO TABLE! NEXT SUNDAY WE WILL BE WAITING FOR YOU AGAIN AT OUR HOUSE! GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! ⚽⚽ Lucero

⚽ Bruno… pic.twitter.com/FmCe4X5hxk — Fortaleza Esporte Clube (@FortalezaEC) June 27, 2024

Bahia vice-leader

The team that made the most of the round this Wednesday was Bahia, who defeated Vasco 2-1 at Arena Fonte Nova. With this triumph, Tricolor Baiano reached the same 24 points as leader Flamengo, but remained in second place due to having a lower goal difference. Cruzmaltino remained with ten points, in 15th place.

BACK TO THE TOP! Esquadrão beats Vasco 2-1 in a pulsating Fonte and resumes the lead in the Brasileira, alongside Flamengo. Goals from Thaciano and Oscar. Let’s go! #BBMP pic.twitter.com/qsfnIeNKth — Bahia Sports Club (@ecbahia) June 27, 2024

Other results:

Cruzeiro 2 x 0 Athletico-PR

Botafogo 2 x 1 Bragantino

Corinthians 1 x 1 Cuiabá

Atlético-GO 1 x 1 Grêmio

Internacional 1 x 2 Atlético-MG