Vila Nova-GO will play in the A2 Series (second division) of the Brazilian Women’s Football Championship in 2023.

This Sunday (24), the Goianas were defeated 2-1 at the 14 de Dezembro stadium, in Toledo (PR), but benefited from a 2-0 victory in the first leg of the confrontation, a week ago, at the Onésio Brasileiro stadium. Alvarenga, in Goiania. With that, they won 3-2 on aggregate. The duel was worth for the quarterfinals of Serie A3 (third division).

In the semifinals, Vila will face Taubaté, who secured classification on Saturday (23), against Ipatinga. The other clash for a spot in the A3 Series final will have Sport and 3B da Amazônia – who also passed the stage on Saturday, eliminating VF4-PB and Ypiranga-AP, respectively. Paulistas, Pernambuco and Amazonas, as well as Goiás, are guaranteed in the next A2 Series.

The hosts took the lead in the 36th minute of the first half, with Jhonson. The top scorer of the Brazilian team in the conquest of the under-17 South American Championship turned over the marking in midfield, escaped from two markers and released the bomb when invading the area from the right.

In the 22nd minute of the final stage, Jhonson scored with a header and fellow striker Simon completed for the nets, equaling the aggregate score. When the match was heading to penalties, Vila reached the goal of access. In the 52nd minute, Toledo’s defense hit their heads after a high ball in the area and Bárbara took advantage, putting the Goianas ahead in the sum of the results.

The semifinal clashes are scheduled for August 6th and 13th. The dates and times will still be made official by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).