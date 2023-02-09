Flamengo guaranteed its presence in the 2023 edition of the Brazilian Women’s Super Cup after defeating Real Brasília by 3-2, on Wednesday night (8) at the Luso-Brasileiro Stadium, on Ilha do Governador. Now, the Gávea team awaits the result of the other semifinal, next Thursday (9) between Corinthians and Internacional, to know their opponent in the big decision.

Facing an opponent who qualified with a 10-0 victory over Ceará, Real Brasília showed courage at the start of the match, going on the attack and opening the scoring in the 7th minute, with Karla Alves after a counterattack that caught the disorganized red-black defense. But the Gávea team managed to equalize before the break, with Duda in the 42nd minute.

Related news:

Flamengo started the second half fast, scoring twice thanks to the nose for a goal by Argentina’s Sole Jaimes, at 2 minutes after crossing Maria Alves and with a beautiful shot by coverage at 11. At 14 Gaby Soares even scored after a quick counterattack , but the final victory really belonged to the Gávea team.