Approximately 80% of the candidates for mayor for the Brazilian Women’s Party (PMB) are men. Of the 69 candidates for the municipal executive that the party presented, 55 are men and 14 are women, according to data from the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). The party argues that candidacies may still be being included in the system and that some candidates, due to errors in documentation, were registered as individual candidates. The deadline to register candidacies ended on August 15.

The PMB is running for mayor in only two capitals, Curitiba and Florianópolis. In the capital of Paraná, the candidate is journalist Cristina Graeml. In Santa Catarina, the candidate is a man, lawyer and public servant Mateus Souza.

Although less than half of the candidates are female, the party declares on its website that it seeks to guarantee “greater representation of women in the National Congress, and in all sectors of society”.

According to the party, the TSE system has outdated numbers due to candidacies registered as individuals, due to documentation errors. “The party’s guidance is that women should exceed 30% of candidacies. In fact, we are fighting for the quota to be for seats, not for candidates,” highlights Sidclei Bernardo, national vice president of the PMB.