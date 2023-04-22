Cruzeiro took 6th place in the Brazilian Women’s Serie A1 after defeating Real Ariquemes 3-0, on Friday night (21) at SESC Alterosas, in the match that opened the 8th round of the competition. With the triumph, the Cabulosas reached 14 points. The team from Rondônia remains in second place, without any points.

48′ | 2Q | END OF THE GAME! WE WIN THE SECOND CONSECUTIVE!!!

⚽ Vanessinha, Ambrózio and Carol Baiana scored our goals!

#CRUxRAEC| 3-0 | #AsCabulosasNoBrasileirão pic.twitter.com/uJ4fWzDEdc — Cruzeiro Feminine (@CruzeiroFem) April 21, 2023

Related news:

Cruzeiro’s victory began to be built in the 41st minute of the first half, when Isa Fernandes raised in the area to Vanessinha, who did not forgive. The team from Minas continued to improve and expanded in the final stage. At 16 minutes Mari Pires took a free kick and Ambrózio left hers. The third came out in the 37th minute with Carol Baiana, after receiving a deep pass from Tipa.

Cruzeiro takes the field again on April 30 at Parque São Jorge to measure forces with Corinthians. Real Ariquemes receives Avai/Kindermann the day before at the Valerião stadium.