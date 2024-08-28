Corinthians became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of the Série A1 of the Brazilian Women’s Football Championship after defeating Bragantino 1-0, this Tuesday (27), at the Canindé stadium.

Now, in the next stage of the competition, the Brabas do Timão will face the winner of the match between Palmeiras and Cruzeiro. In the first leg of the quarterfinals, Alviverde won 2-1. The return match will be played from 3:30 pm (Brasília time) next Wednesday (28) at the Jayme Cintra stadium, in Jundiaí.

The only goal of the match played on Tuesday was scored by striker Vic Albuquerque in the 32nd minute of the first half. Milene shot from outside the area, goalkeeper Thayla rebounded and number 17 took advantage of the rebound to push it into the back of the net.



