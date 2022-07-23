The last round of the first phase of the A2 Series (second division) of the Brazilian Women’s Football Championship defined, this Saturday (23), the quarter-final clashes, which are worth the four accesses to the A1 Series (first division) of 2023. round-trip duels are scheduled, respectively, for the 6th and 13th of August.

It was also decided the last team relegated to Serie A3 (third division) next year. In the fight between Vasco and Botafogo-PB, Cruzmaltinas took the worst and joined Aliança-GO, Iranduba-AM and Cefama-MA, which had the falls previously decreed.

Three of the four groups of the first phase started Saturday with the classifieds already defined, leaving to know who would be in the first position of Group B. Bahia ended up in the lead, with 13 points, by beating Fluminense by 4 to 2 at the Evaristo Training Center de Macedo, in Dias d’Ávila (BA).

In the Clássico da Amizade, Botafogo and Vasco drew 2-2 at the Giulite Coutinho stadium, in Mesquita (RJ). Glorioso, which was guaranteed in the quarterfinals, finished second in Group B, with 11 points. The Hill Giant ended the bracket with three points, in last position.

In order not to fall, the Cariocas depended on a defeat by Botafogo-PB to Ceará in Cidade Vozão, in Itaitinga (CE). The duel ended in a tie by 1 to 1. The team from Paraíba went to four points, in the lantern of Group C, but staying ahead of Vasco in the general classification and escaping from relegation.

With 14 points, Ceará finalized the key at the tip, ahead of rival Fortaleza, which stopped at eight points. The Lionesses of Pici ended their participation in the first phase with a 1-0 defeat to UDA-AL, at the Federal University of Alagoas (Ufal) stadium, in Maceió. To the Alagoas, the third place of the group remained, with seven points.

In the quarterfinals, the Meninas do Vozão will face JC-AM, which was in second place in Group D, with 12 points. This Saturday, the Amazonians concluded the first phase with a 2-1 defeat to Real Ariquemes, at Valerião, in Ariquemes (RO). With 18 points and the best overall campaign in the A2 Series, the Rondônia will have Fortaleza as their opponent for a place in next year’s A1 Series.

Group A was the only one in which three teams were still fighting for two places in the quarterfinals. In direct confrontation, Athletico-PR beat América-MG by 3 to 1 at Sesc Alterosas, in Belo Horizonte, guaranteeing the first place. The Minas Gerais, with nine points, were in third and said goodbye to the competition.

The result benefited Minas Brasília, who overcame lantern Aliança by 1-0 at Defelê, in Brasília. The team from the federal capital went to the same 13 points as the Gurias Furacão, but stayed in second place due to goal difference. The brasilienses will have Bahia as a rival in the quarters, while Athletico will decide a spot in the semifinals and the 2023 Series A1 against Botafogo.