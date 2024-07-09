On June 30, a Brazilian woman was found dead on the side of a road in rural Detroit, United States. The victim, Suzan Christian Barbosa Ferreira42, was found naked, leading police to suspect a possible sexual crime.

Suzan’s disappearance

Suzan, a mother of two and resident of Pedro Leopoldo, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte, Brazil, had traveled to the United States in early June to find suppliers for her family’s imported goods store. It was her first time outside Brazil.

According to his family, Suzan disappeared a week before she was found dead.

In the last message sent to her sister, Roberta Barbosa Ferreira, Suzan mentioned that she was in a hotel, tired, and that she was going to take a shower and rest.

Roberta became worried when her sister stopped video calling and texting.

Suzan was the middle child of three sisters and mother of a 5-year-old boy and a 15-year-old teenager.

Described by her family as a “hardworking and generous” person, Suzan started working at the age of 13 to help out around the house. Her sister Roberta describes her as “naive, kind and always willing to help others.”

His family’s plea for help

Suzan’s family is seeking financial assistance to repatriate her body to Brazil, at an estimated cost of 100,000 reals (just over 74 million Colombian pesos, according to the current exchange rate).

The Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Itamaraty) reported that it is in contact with local authorities and the family to provide consular assistance. However, according to the law, The transportation of bodies cannot be financed with public resources.

There is currently no clear information on the circumstances surrounding what is believed to be a homicide. The Dearborn Police Department, which is responsible for the investigation, has not provided additional details.

Suzan’s tragic death has left many unanswered questions and caused great pain to her family, who hope for justice and the prompt return of their loved one to Brazil.

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from O Globo (GDA), and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.