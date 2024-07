Demonstration in support of Chile’s Comprehensive Law to Combat Violence Against Women, during the enactment of the law in Santiago, in early June | Photo: EFE/Ailen Diaz

A young Brazilian woman, Maressa Crísley Nunes dos Santos, is hospitalized in serious condition in a Chilean hospital after being the victim of an assault and attempted rape in Santiago.

Relatives of the young woman, who is from Maringá (PR), told the UOL portal that Maressa and another friend were attacked after a robber broke into the apartment where they were staying. The criminal pretended to be a delivery man to enter the property.

He called other men to go to the scene and recorded images of the attacks, which became more intense after Maressa managed to take the gun from one of the assailants. The crime occurred on the 24th. The young woman’s friend suffered only minor injuries. The attackers managed to escape, taking objects such as cell phones and jewelry.

The young woman’s family reported on the Vakinha website (where a fundraising campaign was created to help the young woman) that Maressa suffered several fractures to her face and is hospitalized in serious condition.

“Given this delicate situation, we need financial help to cover the cost of the trip back to Brazil, future surgeries and the medication needed for his recovery,” said the family, who have so far raised around R$31,000 – the goal is to raise R$60,000.

The Minister of Women, Cida Gonçalves, reported that her department and the Itamaraty are following the case and that the Brazilian Consulate General in Santiago is maintaining contact with the young woman and her family.

“I would like to express my solidarity with Maressa and her friend, who suffered minor injuries. The Brazilian government condemns any and all acts of violence against women,” the minister wrote in X.