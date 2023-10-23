Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/23/2023 – 8:36

The police of Reston, in the county of Fairfax, in Virginia, in the United States, announced the arrest of Brazilian Juliana Peres Magalhães, aged 23, on Thursday, 19. After seven months of investigation, the police came to the conclusion that that Juliana, who worked as a nanny, had shot a man to death on February 24 of this year.

According to a statement released by the police, on the day of the crime, Juliana called the emergency service and stated that a friend was injured. Also on the phone, a man stated that he shot an unknown person who entered his house and stabbed a woman.

When officers arrived at the home, they found 37-year-old Christine Banfield with stab wounds and 39-year-old Joseph Ryan shot and dead. Christine was taken to a hospital, but did not survive.

Investigations showed that it was Juliana who shot Joseph. She was charged with murder and taken to the Detention Center without bail. Detectives are continuing investigations to try to determine the circumstances that led to the fatal stabbing of Christine Banfield.

In an interview with Folha de S.Paulo, Marina Peres Souza, Juliana’s mother, said that her daughter has lived in the United States for two years and would have shot Joseph to “defend herself and the family”. “She told me that the case had been closed, and that the police had concluded that it was (Joseph) Ryan who killed Christine, because they were ex-partners. And then we found out about two days before the arrest that they were investigating (her). They ambushed her,” she stated.

The report did not locate Juliana’s lawyer.