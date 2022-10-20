Anderson Torres (Justice and Public Security) says that the integrated action of security forces will guarantee the right to vote

With just over a week to go before the 2nd round of the elections, the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Anderson Torres, said that Brazilians will have peace of mind to go to the polls.

“Everyone will have access to the polls, access to polling places. We saw what the problems were in the 1st shift, we are working so that these problems do not recur in the 2nd shift”, said Torres, in an interview with the program The Voice of Brazilgives TV Brazilon Wednesday (19.Oct.2022).

According to the minister, the control of operations will be carried out at the Integrated Command and Control Center, in Brasília. More than 10 institutions will monitor the events.

“Exiting the polls, buying votes, illegally transporting voters… all this is being watched by the Federal Police and the Federal Highway Police to avoid any type of fraud or violation of the person’s right to exercise their right to vote.“, said.

INTEGRATION

The minister highlighted the integrated action of the Civil and Military Police across the country. He cited as an example the National Network of Judicial Police in Combating Corruption. “This brings the Civil Police together with the Federal Police, an information network, encourages the exchange of information, the exchange of experiences, helps in anti-corruption investigations. We brought everyone involved in the investigations into the problem“, said.

Anderson Torres also mentioned the work of the National Secretariat for Drug Policies. According to him, since 2019, the agency has raised BRL 320 million in 650 auctions of goods from trafficking. “People say that the capitalist way of fighting organized crime is to use crime money against crime itself. This secretariat manages this, receives the resources, auctions the seized goods”.

Also according to the minister, the funds raised were used to fight crime, purchase vehicles and provide training. “This crime money goes against crime.”

CORRUPTION

Torre said that corruption is one of the main strategic axes of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security. “Since the beginning of this government, we have already seized R$ 11 billion in these efforts to repress corruption and financial crimes. More than 2,500 anti-corruption operations were carried out in Brazil [desde 2019]”, he stated.

With information from Brazil Agency.