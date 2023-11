Online campaign to thank Rio delivery man Caio Benício already has the participation of 23 thousand donors from different countries. | Photo: Reproduction/Campaign “Buy Caio Benicio a pint”

A campaign online started in Ireland has already raised around 330 thousand euros (around R$ 1.5 million) for the Brazilian delivery man who last Thursday (23) interrupted a knife attack that took place in Dublin, the country’s capital. “Buy a beer for Caio Benício” is the name of the crowdfunding, which so far has 23 thousand donors from different parts of the world.

“The man is a hero, and the least we can do is buy him a beer. So I ask that you donate the price of a Guinness beer in your city, so that Caio knows that the people of Dublin appreciate him”, said the creator of the mobilization, Paul Darcy.

Benício, 43 years old, became famous after preventing, with helmet blows, a man carrying a knife from attacking more people near a school. Before the Brazilian’s intervention, the attacker (who was arrested and whose identity was not revealed by the authorities) had injured a woman and three children aged between 5 and 6 years.

Father of two children, Caio Benício moved to Ireland a year ago, after a fire destroyed the restaurant he managed in Rio de Janeiro. Since then, he has worked making deliveries for food apps and sending money to Brazil to help his family.

In addition to receiving the amount raised with the crowdfunding, which will certainly increase, the carioca won the right to eat for free, for the rest of his life, at The Black Forge Inn restaurant, owned by Irish fighter Conor McGregor, who was impressed by his act of heroism .