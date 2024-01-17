Man stabbed and ran over people in Ra'anana, on Monday (15 January), leaving 1 dead and 20 injured

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Tuesday (16 January 2024) that a Brazilian was among those injured in the attack that occurred on Monday (15 January) in Ra'anana, Israel.

According to Itamaraty, the health condition of the Brazilian citizen, whose identity has not been disclosed, is stable. He is being assisted by the Brazilian Embassy in Tel Aviv.

A man stabbed people walking through the streets of Ra'anana on Monday (15 January), according to international news agencies. Pedestrians were also run over by a car stolen by the attacker. One person died and around 20 were injured.

In statement released on Tuesday night (16 January), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs repudiated the violence and offered solidarity to the people and government of Israel.

“By expressing its rejection of the use of violence, especially against civilians, the Brazilian government calls on Palestinians and Israelis to refrain from carrying out acts that increase tensions and bring the risk of an even greater escalation in the ongoing conflict in the region.”, declared the ministry.

Brazilian diplomacy also reiterated its defense of the search for peace in the region. “Brazil reiterates its defense of the two-State solution, with an economically viable Palestinian State living side by side with Israel, in peace and security, within mutually agreed and internationally recognized borders”, he concluded.

With information from Brazil Agency.