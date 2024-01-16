Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/16/2024 – 20:37

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MRE) confirmed this Tuesday (16) that a Brazilian is among those injured in the terrorist attack that occurred yesterday (15) in Ra'anana, Israel.

According to Itamaraty, the Brazilian citizen is in stable health condition and receives assistance from the Brazilian Embassy in Tel Aviv. The Brazilian's identity was not disclosed.

Related news:

According to international agencies, on Monday (15), a man stabbed people walking through the streets of Ra'anana. Pedestrians were also run over by a car stolen by the terrorist. One person died and around 20 were injured.

In a statement released last night, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs repudiated the violence and offered solidarity to the people and government of Israel.

“In expressing its rejection of the use of violence, especially against civilians, the Brazilian government calls on Palestinians and Israelis to refrain from carrying out acts that increase tensions and bring the risk of an even greater escalation in the ongoing conflict in the region”, declared the folder.

Brazilian diplomacy also reiterated its defense of the search for peace in the region. “Brazil reiterates its defense of the two-State solution, with an economically viable Palestinian State living side by side with Israel, in peace and security, within mutually agreed and internationally recognized borders”, he concluded.