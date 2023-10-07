The Brazilian men’s volleyball team beat Iran by 3 sets to 0 (25/18, 25/20 and 25/23) this Saturday morning (7), at Maracanãzinho, in Rio de Janeiro. This was the fifth victory for the national team, which continues to fight for one of the two places in the group for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

To guarantee a place in the Olympics without depending on the ranking, Brazil needs to beat Italy in the last round of the tournament. The decision takes place this Sunday, at 10 am.



