The Vice President of Brazil, Antonio Hamilton Mourau, was diagnosed with COVID-19, the press service of the politician said.

It is noted that during the treatment he will be in isolation in the Zhabourou Palace, which is his official residence.

According to the Brazilian Ministry of Health, the total number of coronavirus cases in the republic has reached 7,484,285. quantity infections increased by 18 479. The total number of deaths was 191 139.

Brazil has the third highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world. On December 17, the number of cases in the republic exceeded seven million.

We will remind, in June, COVID-19 was ill with the country’s President Jair Bolsonaro. After recovering, he stated that there was no need to be afraid of this virus, since almost everyone would someday be infected with it.

The politician also expressed the opinion that the coronavirus pandemic may be the result of a leak of an artificially made virus from a military laboratory. In addition, he called self-isolation “a manifestation of weakness” and later refused to be vaccinated.