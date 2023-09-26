Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/25/2023 – 22:50

Midfielder Jair scored in stoppage time to lead Vasco to a 1-0 victory over América-MG on Monday night (25) at Arena Independência. The three points gained away from home in a delayed match in the 15th round of the Brazilian Championship took Cruzmaltino out of the competition’s relegation zone.

Related news:

Now the São Januário team occupies 15th place in the standings with 26 points. Coelho remains in second place in the competition with 15 points.

Despite ending with the final victory, the team led by Argentine coach Ramón Díaz did not start the match well, seeing América-MG dominate the actions in the initial stage. But moments before the break everything changed, when defender Maidana was sent off by the referee, with the help of VAR (video referee), after hitting striker Vegetti in the face.

With that, Cruzmaltino started to control the actions in the second half. And, after trying so hard, he scored the goal in the 45th minute. Paulinho raised the ball in the area with a free kick and midfielder Jair anticipated the defense to deflect with his heel to deceive goalkeeper Matheus Cavichioli and guarantee Vasco’s victory.