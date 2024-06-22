Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/22/2024 – 7:35

Vasco da Gama hosts São Paulo, starting at 9:30 pm (Brasília time) this Saturday (21) at the São Januário stadium, with the intention of interrupting a sequence of four matches without victories (three defeats and one draw). A National Radio broadcasts the match live.

Occupying 17th place with just seven points, Cruzmaltino wants to win at home to alleviate some of the pressure from their fans, who even protested in front of the hotel where the team is concentrated.

Led by interim Rafael Paiva, who replaces Portuguese coach Álvaro Pacheco (fired after the 2-0 defeat to Juventude last Wednesday), Vasco has an important return, that of Argentine striker Pablo Vegetti, who was suspended . But Cruzmaltino is still missing French midfielder Dimitri Payet, who is in the final process of recovering from an injury to his right thigh.

Therefore, the São Januário team must start the match with: Léo Jardim; Paulo Henrique, Maicon, Léo and Lucas Piton; Hugo Moura, Sforza and João Pedro; Adson, David and Vegetti.

São Paulo also arrives at the match at a low point in the season. Despite occupying 7th place in the standings with 15 points, Tricolor comes from three games without wins (two draws and a defeat, 1-0 against Cuiabá last Wednesday in the middle of Morumbi).

Good news for Argentine coach Luis Zubeldía is the return of defender Alan Franco, who has recovered from muscle pain. Furthermore, the coach must opt ​​for Luiz Gustavo, Lucas and Rodrigo Nestor to join the starting team. With this, São Paulo should start the match with: Jandrei; Igor Vinícius, Alan Franco (Diego Costa), Arboleda and Welington; Luiz Gustavo, Galoppo, Lucas Moura, Luciano and Rodrigo Nestor; Calleri.

National Radio Broadcast

A National Radio broadcasts Vasco and São Paulo with narration by Rodrigo Campos, comments by Waldir Luiz, reporting by Rodrigo Ricardo and duty by Bruno Mendes. You can follow the National Ball Show here: