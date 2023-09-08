SpiN-Tec aims to induce cellular immunity against the virus that causes the disease; stage will have 350 volunteers

A Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) last week authorized the start of phase 2 of clinical trials with SpiN-Tec, a vaccine against covid-19 developed entirely in Brazil with the support of FAPESP and other institutions.

The vaccine was prepared at CTVacinas (Center for Vaccine Technology) at UFMG (Federal University of Minas Gerais), in partnership with Fiocruz Mines (Oswaldo Cruz Foundation in Minas Gerais). Received investments from MCTI (Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation), Finep (Financier of Studies and Projects) and CNPq (National Council for Scientific and Technological Development) for the stages of pre-clinical and clinical trials of phases 1 and 2.

“This is an important step towards obtaining registration”says Ricardo Gazzinelli, coordinator of CTVacinas at UFMG and researcher at Fiocruz. “We are already recruiting 350 volunteers for phase 2, which is scheduled to start next week. As soon as this stage is concluded – and, of course, if the results are positive – we already have Finep resources approved for phase 3 [a última, na qual a vacina será aplicada em 5.000 pessoas].”

According to the researcher, phase 1 involved 36 volunteers and aimed to assess the safety of the vaccine and establish the ideal dose to stimulate the immune response against the virus. “We had great participation from the participants, so it was completed relatively quickly, about 3 months”he says.

Volunteers for phase 2

Individuals aged 18 to 85 who have received the initial doses of CoronaVac or AstraZeneca and the booster with Pfizer or AstraZeneca before March 2023 can participate in the 2nd stage of testing. no later than March, i.e. at least 6 months ago. And you must be available to participate in face-to-face follow-ups in Belo Horizonte (MG).

People with controlled chronic disease, such as hypertension, diabetes and others, can enroll – they will undergo a medical evaluation to check whether or not they can participate. Applications must be made using a specific form and contacts can be made via WhatsApp (31-99972-0292).

Monitoring for 1 year

Among the registered people, CTVacinas and UPqVac (UFMG Clinical Research Unit in Vaccines) will carry out clinical and laboratory evaluations to select volunteers. Each person considered eligible for the study will be invited to receive the SpiN-Tec vaccine at UPqVac. After the procedures, he will remain under observation for up to an hour and then he will be released.

Monitoring will be carried out over a period of 1 year. The team running the clinical trials will periodically call the volunteers to see how they are feeling. And they will make 7 visits to the UFMG Faculty of Medicine research center: one week after the application, two weeks, 28 days, 90 days, 180 days (6 months), 270 days (9 months) and 360 days (about 1 year).

Mechanism of action

Research for the development of the vaccine began in November 2020. The antigen, a substance that triggers the production of antibodies, by SpiN-Tec includes two proteins from the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes covid. One is the Spike protein (S) and the other is the nucleocapsid protein (N), hence the name SpiN.

As Gazzinelli explains, the covid vaccines in use generate neutralizing antibody responses. SpiN-Tec, on the other hand, was developed to induce a T-lymphocyte response, that is, it generates a response against several parts of the virus molecule, and not just against one of its segments, as occurs with current vaccines.

Due to this particularity, the researchers believe that SpiN-Tec is more effective than the vaccines currently available in Brazil against variants of SARS-CoV-2, such as omicron and subvariants. The immunizer also has high stability, which allows it to be kept at 4°C, like other vaccines, and facilitates distribution to distant places.

With information from FAPESP Agency.