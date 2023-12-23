Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/23/2023 – 20:19

The 2024 season of women's football in Brazil already has a start date. The ball starts rolling on February 7th, with the Brazilian under-20 tournament, informed the Brazilian Football Confederation last Friday (22).

The base tournament, which will open the season, will be played until July 24th. The first team to lift a trophy this season will be announced on February 18th, when the Women's Super Cup final will be played. The competition will start on February 11th.

According to the CBF, “the state championships will have a protected period from September to December 2024, with each Federation being allowed to use the dates indicated in this calendar”.

Women's football calendar in 2024:

Women’s Super Cup – February 11th to 18th

Brazilian Women's A-1 – March 17th to September 22nd

Brazilian Under-20 Women’s Championship – February 7th to July 24th

Brazilian Women's A-2 – April 13th to July 20th

Brazilian Women's A-3 – March 30th to June 29th

Brazilian Under-17 Women’s Championship – July 27th to August 17th

Women’s Development League Under 16 and Under 14 – April 1st to 7th