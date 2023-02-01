By Bernardo Caram

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil posted a trade surplus of US$2.717 billion in January, the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services said on Wednesday, the best result for the month since 2006. market, which pointed to a surplus of US$3 billion in the trade balance for the first month of the year, according to a Reuters poll.

Last month’s balance of trade was better than that observed in January 2022, when the result was negative at 59 million dollars. with January 2022. Imports closed January at US$20.420 billion, down 1.7% compared to the same month of the previous year.

The dynamics of exports in the month was explained by a rise of 5.6% in product prices, while the volume sold rose by 9.5%.

In the breakdown by economic activity, there was an increase in exports of the extractive industry (+22.3%), especially in oil shipments, and also growth in the manufacturing industry (+9.9%) and agriculture (+4.6%) .

In the case of imports, there was a drop of 1.6% in the volume purchased in the month, while the price of products rose 5%.