Kátyna Baía and Jeanne Paolini were detained for 37 days after having luggage exchanged for suitcases with cocaine

The Brazilian women arrested for having their luggage exchanged for suitcases with cocaine in Germany arrived in Brazil this Friday (April 14, 2023). Kátyna Baía, 44, and Jeanne Paolini, 40, were released on Tuesday (April 11) after 37 days in prison.

The friends announced their arrival in a post on profile by lawyer Luna Provásio on Instagram. “The fight for justice and reparation for the damage still continues”says the post. At the end, there is a hashtag in support of both (#justicakatyanaejeanne).

The photo posted on the social network shows Luna, Jeanne and Kátyna (in that order below) with their Brazilian passports in hand. They all smile.

Luna came with the two of them on the flight back from Germany. A few hours before arriving in Brazil, she posted a video to warn about alleged scams by people who take advantage of the case. Kátyna’s sister, Lorena Baía, was also on the recording.

The lawyer says that no one involved in the case asked for money to help transport the friends.

lorraine shared photos on Instagram after the sister arrived in Brazil. One of the images brings together the two tourists with Lorena and Luna in Goiânia (GO).

Lorena thanked the performance of the Federal Police (Federal police): “He gave us all the support and quickly produced the evidence of the investigation and has already arrested 8 people in the case”. He also praised the performance of the Brazilian Consulate in Berlin.

During the time they were asking for the release of the girls to the courts, both the lawyer and the sister asked for prayers on social networks. One account dedicated to informing about the situation of Brazilian women was created on Instagram. The profile was tagged in family members’ publications.

During this 6th (April 14), the profile’s stories contained thanks and messages that praised the arrival of Brazilian women in the country.

In their personal profiles, Katyna and Jeanne have not published anything about the case that is visible to everyone.

Kátyna Baía and Jeanne Paolini left on March 4 at Santa Genoveva Airport, in Goiás, on their way to Berlin, Germany, where they would spend 20 days traveling. The plans were interrupted even before they reached their destination.

On March 5, Kátyna and Jeanne were arrested at Frankfurt airport on the charge of carrying 40 kg of cocaine in their checked luggage while still in Brazil.

The Brazilians were victims of a criminal action that changed, during a stopover at Guarulhos International Airport (SP), the identification of their luggage to those that arrived with their names in Germany with the drug.

The friends were imprisoned for 37 days and were only released on Tuesday (April 11). They celebrated with a beer in Frankfurt, as seen in a post.

Itamaraty he said who received with “satisfaction” confirmation of the release of the Brazilian women. He recalled that over the past month he has mediated contacts with family members and the defense of Kátyna and Jeanne and that he has coordinated the submission of evidence to the German court.

The Brazilian ambassador in Frankfurt, Alexandre Vidal, shared on her Instagram profile a photo of Kátyna and Jeanne after their release. “Free –and toasting– at last!”he wrote.

