A Brazilian tourist was attacked and raped by a group of men in a region of northern India, where she was on vacation with her husband. The woman, of Brazilian origin and Spanish citizenship, and her Spanish husband, were on vacation and were taking a motorcycle ride, diplomatic sources told the report.

According to authorities, the woman and her husband had set up a tent in the Dumka district, a remote area of ​​the state of Jharkhand, to spend the night on Friday, when an unknown number of men attacked them while they slept. Sources consulted by EFE indicated that the woman is admitted to a hospital in the region receiving medical care.

A complaint of assault and gang rape was registered by the local police. Although the complaint was made last night, immediately after the incident, as the agents could only communicate in Hindi and the couple only spoke English and Spanish, authorities only learned that it was a rape when they were both taken to the hospital.

“We arrested some people and we are going to arrest the others too. The victim counted around seven men involved in the crime and we arrested three of them,” police inspector Pitamber Singh Kherwar told the press. “It is a condemnable incident and the police are taking appropriate action. The culprits will not be spared,” Mithilesh Kumar Thakur, regional minister for the state of Jharkhand, told the press.

The Spanish embassy in India has already contacted local authorities and sent a team to carry out consultations in the region. According to details from several sources consulted by the report, the couple traveled from Spain to take a trip to Pakistan, Bangladesh, India and Nepal.

On Saturday, the Brazilian tourist's husband provided more details about the attack. He said that his wife was raped by seven men while they were threatened with death inside their tent. “They attacked us in the tent, beat us, put a knife to my throat saying they were going to kill us, and seven men raped her,” said the husband, who is Spanish, in a video recording made at the hospital where they receive treatment . His companion, who accompanies him in the recording, with bruises all over her face, added that they were also robbed by the men who raped her. “We had very little, their real reason was to rape me”, declared the Brazilian in the video.

Indian parliamentarians and government bodies express outrage

Also on Saturday, parliamentarians, government officials and representatives of Indian society expressed their outrage after learning of the gang rape. The National Commission for Women (NCW), India's government body, condemned “the brutal gang rape” of the tourist in Dumka district, Jharkhand, in a statement. “NCW was informed that the accused fled the scene. According to reports, there were between eight and ten men involved”, highlighted the agency, which asked the police to speed up the investigation and invoke rape charges under the Indian Penal Code.

Indian parliamentarian Nishikant Dubey also spoke to the press to express his outrage and concern over this attack which demonstrates a deterioration in security and the seriousness of crimes against women. “In this state, neither Adivasi nor Dalit women – two discriminated against communities in India – are safe. It has now become an international issue after a Spanish woman comes with her husband to India and it is revealed that she was gang-raped,” he lamented.

The Jharkhand legislative assembly suspended the session called for today on at least two occasions due to heated discussion and exchange of accusations between the political forces that govern the region and the opponents. A group of parliamentarians called for a special debate on the case and on the use of investigative and security bodies. “The incident has not only shamed Jharkhand but the entire country. The responsible police station is trying to cover up the matter. The culprits are receiving political sponsorship. I demand that a commission of inquiry be created and strict punishments be imposed,” opposition lawmaker Amit Mandal said at the session.