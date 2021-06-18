In a match held this Thursday (17th) at the Antônio Accioly stadium, Fortaleza drew a goalless draw with Atlético-GO and maintained the lead in the Brazilian Championship with 10 points. The result of the match held in the 4th round of the competition took away 100% of the two teams.

Despite not having goals, the match had good moments. At 11, Dragão (which finished the round in 8th place with seven points) arrived well with forward Janderson. At 13, Fortaleza responded with the lateral Tinga. Six minutes later, Tinga created another chance for Fortaleza, but goalkeeper Fernando Miguel saved it. After the break, it was time for full-back Nathaniel to almost swing Fortaleza’s goals. He hit from a distance and, after a deflection, the ball scraped the crossbar. On minute four, Romarinho, from Fortaleza, was knocked down inside the area and the referee pointed to the lime mark. But, after being guided by the assistant, he went back and marked an offside in the play. At 23, Janderson wasted a great chance for Dragão hitting goalkeeper Felipe Alves from the left.

In the next round, Fortaleza receives Fluminense at Castelão on Sunday (20). On the same day Atlético-GO will go to Curitiba to face Athletico-PR.

Nene brand and Fluminense wins

Who managed to win in this round was Fluminense, who, playing at Maracanã, beat Santos by 1-0 and took the 5th position in the classification with eight points. With the result, Peixe is 13th with four points.

VEEEEEEENCE THE FLUMINENSE! Nene scores a volley goal and the #TeamOfWarriors beat Santos 1-0! Fluminense returns to the field on Sunday, away from home, against Fortaleza, at 18:15. WAAAAH, TRICOLOR! pic.twitter.com/giMzyakJw6 — Fluminense FC (@FluminenseFC) June 17, 2021

And who guaranteed the victory was the veteran Nenê, who completed 100 games defending the Laranjeiras team. The goal of shirt 77 was scored after five minutes, when the midfielder took advantage of the ball barely far away to catch it at first.

Santos returns to the field on Sunday, when they play a derby against São Paulo

Grêmio loses in Douglas Costa’s debut

Despite having marked the debut of striker Douglas Costa with the Grêmio shirt after 11 years, this Thursday night was very bad for the tricolor fans from Rio Grande do Sul. Grêmio lost 1-0 to Sport in Ilha do Retiro, thanks to a goal by Sander in a free kick in the first half.

The result left the team from Porto Alegre in the lantern of the Brazilian, with no points in three games played. Leão da Ilha do Retiro is 11th with four points in four games.

See too

+ Thrombosis after vaccination with AstraZeneca: What are the symptoms and how should it act?



+ Assistance: Government advances payment of the third installment; see the calendar

+ Check out 5 precautions to take when selling a car



+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ Ex-thumb is run over after meeting Bolsonaro

