In recent days, portals like ESPN have confirmed that there is strong interest from Palmeiras of the First Division of Brazil for the services of the Mexican central defender, Carlos Salcedo de Tigres UANL, his name is among the list of possibilities to strengthen the club this 2022.
However, despite the interest, there is still nothing concrete, since the arrival of the 28-year-old defender would depend on the response given to the club by a Brazilian center-back who plays in the Italian league since he is the first option. .
The reason why the player who plays in Europe is a priority is because he is born left-handed, a position that the Brazilian team requires at all costs.
However, it is worth mentioning that the activity in Brazil will begin in mid-February, so the issue should be defined as soon as possible, because this week the clubs started preseason and Palmeiras wants to have the full squad before the start of the contest.
Carlos Salcedo He was infected with coronavirus at the beginning of the year, however, he could be ready to return to activity at the start of the tournament for the San Nicolás de los Garza team when they visit Santos Laguna this Wednesday, January 12, since at the moment they do not there are official offers for their services, as confirmed by the coach of the Nuevo León team, Miguel Herrera.
The ‘Titan‘The contract with the felines expires at the end of the year and its value in the market according to the portal Transfermarkt It is 5 million euros.
