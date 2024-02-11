Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/11/2024 – 20:06

Brazilian men's football is out of the next edition of the Olympic Games, which will be held in Paris (France) in 2024. The absence of Brazil, current two-time champion in the sport (in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020), was confirmed on Sunday night ( 11), after a 1-0 defeat to Argentina at the Brígido Iriarte stadium, in Caracas (Venezuela), in a match valid for the last round of the final quadrangular.

As the Pre-Olympic only offers two places for the Paris Games, Brazil remained without the possibility of guaranteeing classification after being surpassed by the brothers. This is because the Canarinho team was in 3rd place, with only 3 points. Argentina reached 5 points, momentarily occupying the lead and confirming their qualification for Paris, with the match still to be played between 2nd placed Paraguay (with 4 points) and bottom-placed Venezuela (with 1 point).

This is the first time in the last 20 years that Brazil has been left out of an edition of the Olympic Games, after being absent in Athens in 2004.

Argentina's victory this Sunday was guaranteed thanks to Gondou's header, scored in the 32nd minute of the second half after a cross from full-back Barco.