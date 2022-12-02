Against the Cameroonians, the team played with a reserve lineup and lost by 1-0; in the round of 16 they face the South Koreans

The Brazilian team had its invincibility broken in this World Cup after losing to the Cameroonians this Friday (2.Dec.2022), by 1-0. With a reserve lineup, Tite’s team played the last game of the group stage of the tournament. The fact of not being the first team, corroborated for sports bettors to maintain confidence in the six-time championship of the selection and ensure favoritism on betting sites.

For the round of 16, the 16 selections have already been defined and should move the betting market even further, due to the elimination nature (knockout) of the stage. On Monday (Dec. 5), the Brazilian team will face the South Koreans, at 4 pm (Brasília time).

The Argentines recovered and returned to occupy the 2nd position on the betting sites. On Saturday (3.Dec.2022), the only match that can move the bets is the selection captained by Lionel Messi, who will play against the Australians.

The English have been discarded by sports bettors and occupy the last position in the ranking of Power360🇧🇷 Since the match against the Americans, the British team lost favoritism. Current world champions, the French team remains stable at bookmakers and has fluctuated little.

On Sunday (4.10), two matches should increase the loyalty of bets on the selections of France and England. At 12:00, Brasilia time, the “blues” will face the Poles. Later, at 4 pm, the “three lions” take the field against the Senegalese.

Here are the matchups already set:

Netherlands vs USA;

England v Senegal;

Argentina vs Australia;

France v Poland;

Japan vs Croatia;

Morocco vs Spain;

Portugal vs Switzerland;

Brazil vs South Korea.

BETS

After the defeat to the Cameroonians, the Brazilian team maintained the best probability of winning the sixth championship and repeated the odd from Thursday (1st.Dec), in which the Spanish team grew. Now, the payment for each real bet on the team commanded by Tite is multiplied by 3.2.

In the sports betting market online, the logic is as follows: the more favorite the selection is –according to the companies’ algorithm–, the smaller the prize for the bettor. With that, the probability that the event happens (the calls odds) fluctuates over the course of matches. The smaller the oddthe greater the chance of the result coming true.

HISTORIC

The Brazilian men’s soccer team collects 5 World Cup titles. Currently, it is the only five-time champion country in the tournament.

1st championship (1958) – Headed by the stars Pelé and Garrincha, the Brazilian team reached the final against the host, Sweden; the victory by the score of 5×2 is the biggest defeat in a World Cup final;

Bichampionship (1962) – In the last match, against Czechoslovakia, Brazil won 3 x 1 with goals from Zito, Vavá and Amarildo;

Third championship (1970) – Music became known "Forward, Brazil"an exaltation also to the military dictatorship in force at the time;

Fourth championship (1994) – after 24 years without a victory, he beat Italy by 3 x 2 in the penalty shootout and secured his 4th title;

Five-time championship (2002) – in the final against Germany, the Brazilian team won the match 2-0, with two goals by Ronaldo.

CUP TABLE

FIFA WORLD CUP

The Football World Cup is a private for-profit sporting event. It is carried out every 4 years by the fifa (International Football Federation), which hopes to have record revenue with the event in Qatar in 2022. The teams qualify through preliminary knockout matches. The technical committee and the cast of each team that competes in the competition are chosen by private entities.

In the case of Brazil, it is up to the CBF (Confederação Brasileira de Futebol) to define who is the coach and which players are “summoned” (in reality, everyone is invited and whoever is interested goes; as the commercial gain from marketing is great, athletes always attend the “summons”) .

The government of Brazil has no influence on the selection of the team that participates in the tournament. That is, it is not the country that is represented in the World Cup, but a football team chosen by a private entity.