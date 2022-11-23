The Brazilian soccer team is the most likely to win the World Cup in Qatar at the main online sports betting sites, according to data compiled by Power360 until 6 pm on Tuesday (Nov.22, 2022). Teams from France, England, Argentina and Spain complete the top 5 favorites so far.

In the sports betting market online, the logic is as follows: the more favorite the selection is –according to the company’s algorithm–, the smaller the prize for the bettor. With that, the probability that the event happens (the calls odds) fluctuates over the course of matches. The smaller the oddthe greater the chance of the result coming true.

O Power360 daily compiles the most quoted selections to win the World Cup in 5 betting sites: SportingBet🇧🇷 betanus🇧🇷 Bet365🇧🇷 Betfair and betway🇧🇷

Looking at the infographic above, the Brazil team is odd of 4.0, and that of Spain, with 10.5. What it means: For bettors, the possibility of Brazilians winning is higher, therefore, the return is lower. Here are 2 examples:

if the Brazilian team wins, those who bet on the team commanded by coach Tite receive R$ 4 for every R$ 1 bet;

if the Spanish team wins, those who bet on the European team receive BRL 10.5 for every BRL 1 bet.

Current champions, the French team is right behind the Brazilians, with odd from 7.7. On Monday (21.nov), the French were in 4th, with odd of 9.2, but rose two positions after the victory over the team from Australia, by 4 to 1, this Tuesday (22.nov).

The English, who thrashed the Iranians by 6 to 2 on Monday (21.nov), had a quota of 8.1.

Two-time world champions, the Argentines fell into the top 5. odd of 6.2, behind only the Brazilian team, but they fell after the defeat to the Saudi Arabian team on Tuesday. Result: the share of “brothers” went to 9.6.

O Power360 made a detailed table of the World Cup in Qatar. To have the PDF file for printing, click here (9 MB). If you prefer the PNG file, click here (group stage) and here (final phase).