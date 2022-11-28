Classified for the round of 16, the team led by Tite beat the Swiss by 1 to 0; British favoritism falls

The Brazilian team stood out on the field and on sports betting sites this Monday (28.Nov.2022). Lacking, without the starters Neymar and Danilo, both injured, the team commanded by Tite beat the Swiss by 1-0 and guaranteed the qualification for the round of 16 of the World Cup. In addition, it leads group G with 6 points.

The 2nd victory of the selection in the tournament made bettors invest in the sixth championship of the Brazilian team. The team recorded the best quote since November 21. The English team, which was not in a good phase in the quotations, fell considerably.

On Tuesday (Nov 29), the “three lions” will face Wales and should move the betting market. If they win, the English team will also move on to the round of 16.

For group D, the French team, current world champion, beat the Danish team by 2-1, on Saturday (26.Nov.2022). The odds for the French also had the best odds on betting sites since November 21st. As a result, the “blues” were the first to qualify for the round of 16.

The Argentine team resurfaced on Saturday (26.Nov) and beat the Mexicans, by 2 to 0. In the debut against the Saudi Arabian team, they lost by 2 to 1, and made the quotations fall. Despite the draw for the Spanish national team, bets on the 2010 world champion remain stable.

Until the end of the group stage on Friday (2.Dec.2022), the selections already classified for the round of 16 tend to remain in the best positions on the betting sites. In the knockout stages, it should result in more swings.

BETS

The victory of the Brazilian team made the team commanded by Tite remain in the ranking of sports betting and registered its best odds since November 21st. Now, the payout for each real bet on the Brazilian team is multiplied by 3.4.

In the sports betting market online, the logic is as follows: the more favorite the selection is –according to the companies’ algorithm–, the smaller the prize for the bettor. With that, the probability that the event happens (the calls odds) fluctuates over the course of matches. The smaller the oddthe greater the chance of the result coming true.

O Power360 daily compiles the most quoted selections to win the World Cup in 5 betting sites: SportingBet🇧🇷 betanus🇧🇷 Bet365🇧🇷 Betfair and betway🇧🇷

HISTORIC

The Brazilian men’s soccer team collects 5 World Cup titles. Currently, it is the only five-time champion country in the tournament.

1st championship (1958) – Headed by the stars Pelé and Garrincha, the Brazilian team reached the final against the host, Sweden; the victory by the score of 5×2 is the biggest defeat in a World Cup final;

Headed by the stars Pelé and Garrincha, the Brazilian team reached the final against the host, Sweden; the victory by the score of 5×2 is the biggest defeat in a World Cup final; Bichampionship (1962) – In the last match, against Czechoslovakia, Brazil won 3×1 with goals from Zito, Vavá and Amarildo;

In the last match, against Czechoslovakia, Brazil won 3×1 with goals from Zito, Vavá and Amarildo; Third championship (1970) – Music became known “Forward, Brazil”an exaltation also to the military dictatorship in force at the time;

Music became known “Forward, Brazil”an exaltation also to the military dictatorship in force at the time; Fourth championship (1994) – after 24 years without a win, he beat Italy 3-2 in the penalty shootout and secured his 4th title;

– after 24 years without a win, he beat Italy 3-2 in the penalty shootout and secured his 4th title; Five-time championship (2002) – in the final against Germany, the Brazilian team won the match 2-0, with two goals by Ronaldo.

CUP TABLE

O Power360 made a detailed table of the World Cup in Qatar. To have the PDF file for printing, click here (9 MB). If you prefer the PNG file, click here (group stage) and here (final phase).

FIFA WORLD CUP

The Football World Cup is a private for-profit sporting event. It is carried out every 4 years by the fifa (International Football Federation), which hopes to have record revenue with the event in Qatar in 2022. The teams qualify through preliminary knockout matches. The technical committee and the cast of each team that competes in the competition are chosen by private entities.

In the case of Brazil, it is up to the CBF (Confederação Brasileira de Futebol) to define who is the coach and which players are “summoned” (in reality, everyone is invited and whoever is interested goes; as the commercial gain from marketing is great, athletes always attend the “summons”) .

The government of Brazil has no influence on the selection of the team that participates in the tournament. That is, it is not the country that is represented in the World Cup, but a football team chosen by a private entity.