O Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB) decided to remove swimmer Ana Carolina Vieira from the Brazilian delegation at the Paris Olympics after two episodes of indiscipline reported by the sport’s technical committee. She will return to the country this Sunday (28).

The swimming team leader, Gustavo Otsuka, reported that, first, Ana Carolina Vieira and her boyfriend Gabriel Santos, who is also a swimming athlete, left the Olympic Village without authorization on Friday (26). The two posted photos on social media in the French capital outside the village. According to Otsuka, all departures from the athletes’ village must be communicated in advance, for security reasons.

However, what caused Ana Vieira to be excluded from the delegation was not this episode. On Saturday (27), the athlete was part of the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay, which ended up being eliminated before the final. Vieira would have vehemently contested the change in the relay lineup, which swam without Mafê Costa, who was spared. CBDA statement (Brazilian Confederation of Aquatic Sports) says the technical decision was contested “in a disrespectful and aggressive manner”.

According to the statement published jointly by COB and CBDA, the decision to exclude Ana Vieira was mutually agreed upon by members of the technical committee, chief Otsuka and the management of the sport’s confederation. Ana Vieira could still compete in the 4×100 mixed medley relay.

Gabriel Santos, who participated in the men’s 4×100 freestyle relay and had no more events to swim, was only punished with a warning.

The Pinheiros club, where both athletes play, published an official statement about the case.

“Esporte Clube Pinheiros has learned of the punishment of swimming athletes Ana Carolina Vieira and Gabriel Santos, and the athlete’s removal from the Brazilian delegation at the Paris Olympic Games. The Club will await Ana’s return to Brazil to speak with her and investigate the facts with those involved. Pinheiros remains confident in the participation of its athletes in the Olympic Games and in their contribution to Brazilian sport.”

So far, neither of the swimmers has commented on the punishments.