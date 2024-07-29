Brazil hopes to make an unprecedented performance in these Paris 2024 Olympic Games, But the delegation has had several problems after which it has made radical decisions.

According to the criteria of

It was learned that one of the swimmers was expelled from the Village and the Games, after it was confirmed that she went out partying after the opening ceremony of the games.

(Paris 2024 Olympic Games: organization apologizes after controversial performance that users relate to ‘The Last Supper’)

Big problem

Is about Ana Carolina Vieira, who competed the day after the ceremony in the Brazilian 4×100-meter freestyle relay team, which was eliminated in the preliminary heats, finishing sixteenth overall.

“Another Brazilian swimmer, Gabriel Santos, Santos, 28, who was competing in his third Games, was warned by the Olympic Committee that he had also left the village without permission on Friday night, the day before he was due to compete in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay, in which Brazil also failed to advance to the final. Brazilian Olympic Committee for the “act of indiscipline”

“On the other hand, Vieira, in her second Olympic appointment at the age of 22, was sent back to Brazil because she also protested “in a disrespectful and aggressive manner” a technical decision by the swimming team,” announced the EFE agency.