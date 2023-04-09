A 20-year-old Brazilian was arrested this Saturday, accused of shooting to death a French gendarme during an operation to combat illegal gold mining that took place at the end of March in French Guiana.

The suspect was detained in the afternoon by the National Gendarmerie Intervention Group (GIGN), in the Guyana jungle, after announcing that he intended to surrender, Cayenne prosecutor Yves Le Clair told AFP. A judge must order the arrest of the Brazilian.

According to the first elements of the investigation, the suspect belonged to a group of robbers of illegal gold mines.

French gendarme Arnaud Blanc, 35, was shot dead on the 25th, while participating in an operation against the illegal extraction of gold in the Dorlin deposit, located in the center of French territory in South America, which borders Brazil. and Suriname.

The alleged perpetrator of the shots remained “in the sector”, said Le Clair. His arrest comes eight days after French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to Arnaud Blanc at a base near Paris.

The army and gendarmerie regularly carry out large-scale operations to dismantle illegal gold mining, as part of the Harpie mission, launched in 2008 by Nicolas Sarkozy, then head of French state.