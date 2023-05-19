He Supreme Federal Court (STF) of Brazil reached this Wednesday the majority of votes necessary to convict former president Fernando Collor de Mello for corruption, official sources reported.

Six of the ten Supreme Court magistrates have already announced their vote, five of them in favor of sentencing, and the final sentence, which will determine the number of years in prison, will be known next week, when the trial resumes in plenary of the highest court.

Supreme Court Justice Edson Fachin, instructor in the case, proposed a sentence of 33 years in prison and a pecuniary penalty of 20 million reais (four million dollars or 3.7 million euros) when considering Collor de Mello guilty of the crimes of passive corruption, money laundering and illicit association.

As argued by the investigator in the case, there is sufficient evidence that the crimes occurred and were committed by Collor when he was a senator.

The former president, now 73 years old, governed Brazil between 1990 and 1992, when he resigned at a time when Parliament was preparing to conclude an impeachment trial against him, due to accusations of alleged corruption of which he would later be acquitted in court.

Fernando Collor de Mello, former president of Brazil.

Between 2007 and 2023 he held a seat in the Senate and last year he was an unsuccessful candidate for the position of governor of the state of Alagoas, which he had already held before reaching the Presidency.

The complaint for the case that the Supreme Court is now judging was presented in 2019 and affirms that Collor de Mello used his influence in politics to benefit from fraudulent contracts with a subsidiary of the state-owned Petrobras businessman Joao Lyra, with whom he has a “friendly relationship”.

For intermediating in the concession of these contracts, which had a total value of 240 million reais (today 48 million dollars or 42.5 million euros), the former president would have received a “commission” equivalent to about 15% of that addition.

The trial, which began this Wednesday, should conclude next week, with the votes of ministers Dias Toffoli, Gilmar Mendes and Rosa Weber.

Among the magistrates who have already spoken, André Mendonça, Luís Roberto Barroso, Alexandre de Moraes, Luiz Fux and Cármen Lúcia accompanied Fachin, who requested a sentence of more than 30 years.

However, even with a majority formed by the sentence, an understanding has not yet been reached on the sentence time imputed to the former senator, which will only happen after all the votes.

🇧🇷 URGENT: STF forms majority to convict ex-president Fernando Collor de Mello for crimes of passive corruption and money laundering. Besides the rapporteur Edson Fachin, judges Alexandre de Moraes, André Mendonça, Barroso, Luiz Fux and Cármen Lúcia are sentenced. pic.twitter.com/4wWxzktRAl – Political Eixo (@eixopolitico) May 18, 2023

EFE AND OGLOBO (GDA)