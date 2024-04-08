Alexandre de Moraes, head of the electoral tribunal and judge of Brazil's Supreme Court, has launched an investigation into Elon Musk and his social media platform X. Various international news agencies reported this on Monday. According to De Moraes, X, and therefore Musk, deliberately spread fake news about the Brazilian Supreme Court.

According to the judge, Musk may have been guilty of, among other things, incitement and obstruction of Brazilian justice surrounding the 2022 elections, in which former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro lost. Subsequently, supporters of the ex-president stormed the Brazilian Congress. De Moraes is investigating Bolsonaro's actions during these elections: there are alleged to have been plans for a coup and a plan to make Brazilians doubt the fairness of the elections. Spreading fake messages via X, among others, is said to have played a role in this.

On the social media channel writes Musk that De Moraes has “shamelessly and repeatedly” “betrayed” the Constitution and the people of Brazil. According to him, the judge should resign. Musk advises Brazilians on his profile to download a Virtual Private Network (VPN) so that Brazilians can maintain access to X if the channel is shut down in Brazil.

