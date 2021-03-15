A group of Brazilian students sent a letter to the Chief of Cabinet, Santiago Cafiero, asking him to be analyzed “the possibility of the entry of students” to Argentina.

It is about a hundred Brazilians who cannot enter the country, before the start of the 2021 school year, some with rental contracts and others who had to sell their properties to settle in Buenos Aires.

On January 25, Alberto Fernández banned the entry of tourists from neighboring countries, a measure that remains in force and that restricts entry to citizens, resident foreigners and essential workers.

In October, the entry of tourists was enabled and young people restarted their plans to study in the country, but if they enter as tourists, they only have 90 days to process the precarious residence, which gives them another 90 days to start the procedures definitive.

For this reason, these 100 students organized themselves through WhatsApp and decided to write the letter to Cafiero and to the national director of Migration, María Florencia Carignano.

The text, which spread TN, asks national officials for a “exception” or one “Student visa” that allows them to enter the country despite the current border closure.

Fragment of the message that the Brazilian students sent to Cafiero.

“Our goal is not to enter the country for tourism, for a simple trip. We are young students who are going to live in Argentina, pay taxes, bring our resources to the country and with the hope of contributing to the growth of the nation that for some time has received foreign students with open arms, “they say in the letter.

And they request that “in the next governmental determination on the borders, open the possibility of the entry of students in the country, as well as for workers or for those who visit Argentine relatives “.

The concern about the variants of the coronavirus, such as that of Manaus, worries the Argentine authorities, who will order the reduction of flights from Brazil, the United States and the European Union, among others.

“We absolutely understand the measures taken by the government, but we ask that our suggestion be evaluated by competent bodies in order to minimize the economic and psychological damage to which we are being subjected by the uncertainty generated since the closing of the borders at the end of 2020, “concludes the students’ text.

JPE