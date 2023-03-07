Neymar, who scored 13 goals and assisted 11 in the French League this season, has not played since the 4-3 victory over Lille last month, and has missed the last two matches for Paris Saint-Germain.

Paris Saint-Germain said in a statement: “Neymar Jr. has suffered several bouts of instability in his right ankle in recent years.”

The statement added: “After his last injury on February 20, the medical staff recommended surgery to treat the ligaments to avoid the risk of recurrence of the injury. All the experts consulted confirmed this necessity.”

He continued, “It is expected that he will be absent from three to four months before returning to training. Neymar will undergo surgery in Doha.”

Neymar had previously injured his foot before the second leg of the Champions League final against Real Madrid in 2018.

In 2019, he also missed the final price against Manchester United, England, and was injured again in 2021, with his left leg, before facing his former team, Barcelona, ​​​​Spain, in the final price also of the same tournament.

Saint-Germain leads the league, 8 points behind second-placed Olympique de Marseille.

He will meet Bayern Munich on Wednesday in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16, where he is 1-0 behind.