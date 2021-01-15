One of the two new strains of coronavirus emerging in Brazil has been found in the UK, reports Friday, January 15, the TV channel Sky News citing the head of the British group of experts on the study of coronavirus mutations Wendy Barclay.

There are two types of the Brazilian variant of COVID-19, and one of them was found in the United Kingdom, she said. It could have been brought into the country “some time ago,” she added.

Earlier on Friday, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, said that almost 1.5 thousand COVID-19 mutations were found in Russia. However, she noted that they do not affect the course of the disease.

On January 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the situation with new strains of coronavirus unpredictable.

In mid-December, the UK announced the discovery of a new strain of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. The Advisory Board on New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats in the country confirmed that it is spreading at a faster rate and requires increased caution from the population.

In the same month, it became known about the discovery of a new COVID-19 mutation in the Republic of South Africa. In January, his first case was recorded in the federal state of Baden-Württemberg in Germany.

On January 7, the director of the Regional Office for Europe of the World Health Organization (WHO) Hans Kluge said that the mutated strain was identified in 22 European countries.

Three days later, Rospotrebnadzor announced the detection of the first case of the British variant of this infection in Russia.