The Brazilian mobility startup wattsrecently acquired by multilaser for R$ 10.5 million, it presented its first electric motorcycle, the E-125.

The model, equivalent to 125cc, is on pre-sale on the brand’s official website, along with other solutions such as bicycles, tricycles and scooters, all electric.

+ With a pandemic, ‘car inflation’ has increased by 17.03% in 12 months

Produced in its new factory in Manaus, the Watts E-125 has the option of 2 lithium batteries of 72V and 35ah (removable and independent). With this, it has a range of up to 150km and reaches a final speed of up to 100km/h. Full charge time is estimated to be up to 5 hours.

The motorcycle has a USB charger, LCD panel, LED headlight, supports up to 160kgs and can be used in the rain.

Watts already has dealerships spread across five states in addition to the Federal District, according to information on its website.

The post Brazilian startup Watts starts pre-sales for its 1st electric motorcycle appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Brazilian #startup #Watts #starts #presales #1st #electric #motorcycle