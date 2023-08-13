Car with Paollo Madeira, 27 years old, was crushed in a crash by 2 trucks on a road in the interior of the country. Hoang Anh Gia Lai FC assistant and doctor also died

Brazilian striker Paollo Madeira, 27 years old, from Hoang Anh Gia Lai FC, a football club in Vietnam, died on Saturday (12.Aug.2023) in a car accident on a road in the interior of the country. The vehicle was crushed in a collision with 2 trucks.

The team’s assistant coach, Duong Minh Ninh, and team doctor, Dao Trong Tri, were with the player in the car and also died instantly.

According to the Vietnamese newspaper Tuổi Trẻ, the accident occurred around 2:40 pm on Saturday (12.Aug), local time (10 am ahead of Brasilia time), on Ho Chi Minh Road. The 3 were returning to Pleiku, capital of Gia Lai province, after an away game in the local league.

The police are investigating the causes of the accident. The driver of the car, Nguyen Tu Sinh, was injured and taken to an area hospital.

Paollo Madeira Oliveira was 27 years old and a striker. He was born on July 8, 1996, in Santos, São Paulo. Little known in Brazil, he never acted professionally in the country.

Naturalized Portuguese, he began his career in Portugal, at Imortal DC. Afterwards, he played for Estrela Amadora and then for Farense, where he was before going to Vietnam.

Paollo had been active in Vietnamese football since 2022, when he went to Hong Lingh Há Tinh. He went on to play for Hoang Anh Gia Lai FC this year. He had 6 goals in 15 games. His club is 10th in the Vietnamese Championship.

The Estrela Amadora and Farense clubs also mourned the player’s death on social networks.

According to the local newspaper, the attacker’s family works with the Brazilian consulate to carry out the procedures to bring the body to their home. Paollo Madeira’s mother is also completing the procedures to go to Vietnam to bring her son back to his homeland.

A V.Leaguethe league that organizes the Vietnamese Championship, and the country’s football federation, Liên đoàn Bóng đá Việt Nam, announced regret notes on social media for the death of the 3 professional members of Hoang Anh Gia Lai FC.