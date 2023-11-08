Media around the world have been covering the death of Brazilian singer Darlyn Morais, not only because of his untimely death.at 28 years old, but for the curious cause to which relatives attribute death: a spider.

Morais died in the morning hours of this Monday, November 6, at the Palmas General Hospital (HGP), after having presented some symptoms since last October 31.

According to what the family told G1, a spider bit him on the face while he was at home. “He felt weakness in his body and his face began to darken that same day. He went to the hospital and this Sunday he entered the HGP,” Jhullyenny Lisboa Silva, the singer’s wife, told G1.

They also indicated that the musician’s stepdaughter, an 18-year-old girl, had also been bitten by the spider and is hospitalized but “stable.”

Despite the accusations of family members, Morais’ body is being studied to determine the cause of death and give an official verdict, which is expected to be released within ten days, according to the aforementioned media.

“The State Health Department (SES-TO) reports that the patient Darlyn Morais was admitted to the Palmas General Hospital (HGP), but unfortunately died, for a cause still under investigation. SES-TO regrets what happened and prays to God the comfort of all family and friends,” they indicated in a statement.

Previously, photographs had been released in which the injury could be seen on the singer’s face.and; However, experts pointed out that these “do not show typical characteristics of Araneism,” which is why experts have insisted on waiting for the results of the report to give an accurate diagnosis of the cause of death.

The artist was the father of a six-year-old girl and a one-year-and-four-month-old boy; He had been dedicated to music since he was 15 and planned to record a DVD.

