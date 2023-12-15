The music is in mourning. The gospel singer, Pedro Henrique died after suffering a massive heart attack at the age of 30 while performing at an event in front of his loyal followers. Although he was taken to a nearby health facility, the young man did not survive.

What did Pedro Henrique die from?

The Christian music singer performed as he normally does in front of his audience, who were shocked to see their idol collapse while singing one of his songs. Staff from his production team helped him and took him to a clinic. According to his record label,Todoh Music, The cause of his death was a massive heart attack, that is, a heart attack.

His label released a tribute to him. “There are very difficult situations in life, for which we have no explanation. We just need to understand that God's will prevails. He was a cheerful young man, a friend to everyone, the only son, a present husband and super dedicated father. There is no pastor or Christian in Brazil who says anything different“the message reads.”We believe that Peter will have a prominent place in the great heavenly choir. The songs in his voice will not die and his legacy will continue to live on through his wife, his daughter Zoe and so many lives that have been and will be touched by his voice.“.

Who was Pedro Henrique?

Pedro Henrique was a talented singer born in Brazil, which the whole world lost. He is recognized for his dedication to gospel or Christian music. This young artist shared his life with Suillan Barreto, an influencer in the world of beauty, with whom he married. They both recently became parents, exactly in October, and since then they have been celebrating the arrival of their little daughter Zoe.

