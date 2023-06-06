The Brazilian singer Astrud Gilberto, one of the highest representatives of the bossa nova and greatly responsible for the internationalization of the genre, passed away at the age of 83, according to her granddaughter, Sofia Gilberto, reported on her social networks early Tuesday morning. “Astrud was the real girl who carried the bossa nova from Ipanema to the world. She was the pioneer and the best. At the age of 22, she voiced the English version of Girl of Ipanema and achieved international fame. The song, a hymn of the bossa nova, was established as the second most played in the world, especially by her. I love and will love Astrud forever, she was the face and the voice of the bossa nova in most of the planet”, wrote the singer’s granddaughter.

Daughter of a Brazilian mother and a German father, Astrud Evangelina Weinert was born in Salvador de Bahía on March 29, 1940, and between 1959 and 1964 she was married to the father of the bossa nova, João Gilberto (1931-2019), from whom he took his last name. A year after meeting him, he began his musical career, and shortly after the two moved to the United States, where they produced the album Getz/Gilbertwith Stan Getz.

That work, with arrangements by Tom Jobim, would catapult the fame of the bossa nova on an international scale, and in the delicate voice of Astrud, The Girl from Ipanema became a hit global. The recording earned her a Grammy in 1965, the first awarded to a Brazilian artist. That year she was also nominated for best new artist, a category that the Beatles would end up taking.

The disc Getz/Gilbertone of the most influential in Brazilian music, also includes Astrud’s voice in Hunchback, another of his most remembered songs. The overwhelming success of that album perhaps caught the young Astrud a bit off guard, who hadn’t recorded anything until then. Her debut in music came in a historic presentation at Night of love, smile and flowerin 1960, when she shared the stage with heavyweights of Brazilian music, such as Nara Leão (a friend and promoter of her musical career), Dori Caymmi or Elza Soares.

After her separation from João Gilberto, she began a solo career in which she published 19 albums and won numerous international awards. Before retiring in 2022, he had time to play almost all the styles: he sang bossa novaMPB (Brazilian Popular Music), jazz standards and American and European classics, and she did it in several languages: English, Spanish, French, Italian and German, which probably made her more recognized outside of Brazil than inside.

The news of his death had very little repercussion in his native country, evidencing once again a certain indifference of the Brazilians towards the bossa novaseen within the country as an “export” genre more associated with what foreigners expect from Brazil than with a genuine national identity.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe